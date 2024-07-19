Tons of awesome Hollywood memorabilia is going up for auction next month

HQ

There are quite frequent auctions these days that see memorabilia from Hollywood productions being auctioned off to the highest bidder. The next will be held in Los Angeles between August 15 and 18, and will see almost 2,000 pieces of memorabilia on offer from a collection of iconic franchises and films.

The most expensive offerings are models from Alien and Batman, and some hats and helmets from Indiana Jones and Star Wars. The USCSS Nostromo 11-Foot Principal Filming Model from Alien is expected to fetch around half a million dollars, and the Screen-Matched Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batwing Six-Foot Motorized Filming Model from the 1989 film is expected to reach the same price. Indiana Jones Screen-and-Photo-Matched Fedora from Temple of Doom in 1984, which was also worn by stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, is expected to hit the same price bracket, as is the Imperial Scout Trooper "Biker Scout" Helmet from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Some of the other most pricey offerings include Kate Winslet's dress from Titanic, a remote-controlled R2-S8 droid from Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from Evil Dead II.

Of course, there is much more on offer too, all of which you can see for yourself here.

