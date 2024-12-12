Tonight it's time for The Game Awards - and we've got you covered

HQ

Tonight is finally the night of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley's own event that he both produces and hosts, where the best game of the year is chosen through a collaboration between first and foremost the media but also voting users.

The show has gradually become extremely popular with new viewing records every year, which has led to more and more game companies choosing to show their upcoming projects at the show. This year is the tenth anniversary of The Game Awards, and all the journalists and insiders who normally tell us to keep our expectations in check are doing the opposite this year and seem to think that it will be something extraordinary.

Whether that will actually be the case remains to be seen when the event kicks off at 01:00am GMT / 02:00am CET / 03:00am EET (with a pre-show, usually containing indies, 30 minutes earlier) on Youtube and many other streaming services. We will of course cover everything for those of you who do not have the opportunity to see everything live during the night and you can read about everything that happened via our dedicated The Game Awards page which you can find here.