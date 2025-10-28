Toni Kroos sympathises with Vinícius after his rage: "No one can judge or imagine that emotion"

HQ

Real Madrid may have a problem with Vinícius Jr. The Brazilian winger seems to have improved his football level compared to last year, but his attitude is out of control, not only against rivals like Lamine Yamal... but with his coach, Xabi Alonso, whom he had a big disagreement when he was substituted after 72 minutes in El Clásico on Sunday.

According to some sources, he won't receive a sanction by the club, and they hope that the player and manager can work it out privately and change the situation, as rumours resurface that the Brazilian would not renew his contract with Madrid, that ends in June 2027, and would even ask to be sold next summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolved. In the meantime, Toni Kroos, a player that knows Vinícius well as they played together for many years, has shown sympathy for Vinícius, although he didn't approve how he showed his anger: "I've never liked being substituted either. To be fair, I've never gone back to the locker room right after being substituted (...) He could keep his anger to himself a little more. I understand his anger, but as you can see in the images, it's not conveyed in the ideal way" (via Marca).

But in his podcast, Kroos tries to cool down the situation. "I want to point out that it's an exceptional emotional situation to be down there in a game like this. I've experienced it many times, so you don't always have to take everything so seriously. Coaches don't usually do that either. Especially those who were former players."

"I like to keep in mind that those down there in a Clásico, in front of 80,000 spectators and with the score at 2-1, want anything but to leave. No one can judge or imagine that emotion. Or often, most of those who judge it don't put themselves in their shoes", Kroos said, also praising the performance of his former team.