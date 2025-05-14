Toni Kroos: "Hansi Flick has transformed Barcelona"

HQ

Toni Kroos has left an undeniable legacy at the Real Madrid. With four La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and five 'Orejonas', among various Super Cups and World Cups with the Merengues, he is one of the most decorated players, in addition to a successful spell with Bayern Munich and the German national team, building an enviable track record. After his participation in Euro 2024, where he was knocked out by the tournament winners Spain, he has been away from the spotlight.

On the Einfach mal Luppen podcast (via As), he commented on a range of current footballing issues, including the state of LaLiga's big two, Real Madrid and Futbol Club Barcelona, and the outcome of the Clasico.

He valued the good moment of the blaugrana team and the transformation they have undergone under the orders of Hansi Flick. "They continue to play as if nothing has happened. You can't see any fear of losing. You could see Madrid's doubts even at 0-2, after that lead, it's surprising they didn't take advantage. He also highlighted the Catalan side's ease with which they move the ball around.

He also gave his assessment of Los Blancos' season and the losses in defence. "You've lost almost all of your defence and teams are pressing you up top, so it's been difficult to compete this year". He was also keen to praise the season of new signing Kylian Mbappé. "He struggled at the start, but he has shown that he was always dangerous. The Champions League elimination is not his fault. He's taken a step forward and he should be given credit for that.

Kroos has high praise for Pedri

A few weeks ago on the same podcast (via ESPN), Kroos spoke about one of his favourite current players, Pedro González 'Pedri', highlighting his role the pitch. "A player like Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski. They can solve games, but Pedri is the best in the world in his position. He doesn't just score or assist, he offers solutions". He had a lot of good things to say about the Spanish international. "In the Champions League, he is better than any opponent. In LaLiga, the difference is more extreme".