Toni Collette gets weird in Netflix's Wayward

Toni Collette has developed a bit of a knack for weird and unsettling characters, and this September will simply see a continuation of that. Netflix has presented a new look at the upcoming drama project Wayward, with this being a dark and sinister show about new residents learning that a small and seemingly idyllic town is perhaps not what it seems.

The show revolves around Mae Martin's police officer Alex Dempsey and his pregnant wife Laura, played by Sarah Gadon, as they arrive in the picturesque town of Tall Pines. After becoming close friends with Sydney Topliffe's Abbie and Alyvia Alyn Lind's Leila, two young students, they begin to see that something more is happening in this place, something twisted. This is where Collette comes into the equation, as it becomes clear that the actress' school leader known as Evelyn is at the centre of everything weird that is happening.

Coming to Netflix on September 25, Wayward has been created by Martin, and while we are waiting for a full trailer, a teaser has dropped to paint a very uncomfortable and sinister picture. Check it out below.