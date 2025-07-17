Tomorrowland music festival will go ahead despite huge fire that destroyed main stage

HQ

Tomorrowland, one of the largest music festivals in the world, specialised in electronic music, will not cancel its 2025 edition despite the large fire that destroyed the main stage of the festival, which takes place in Boon, near Antwerp, Belgium.

"Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident", said the organization in a statement, confirming that campsites will open tomorrow as planned, ready for all visitros, and "all Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned".

But what about the concerps to take place in the festival? "We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday - Saturday - Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible."

Artists like David Guetta, Solomun, Martin Garrix, Lost Frequencies, Swedish House Mafia or Charlotte De Witte were expected to perform at the main stage, which was completely engulfed in a fire that started at 18:00 CEST local time on Wednesday, July 16. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This video of the main stage before the fire showed a spectacular lighting effect. It apparently took two years to construct. Concerts at other stages are expected to resume starting Friday if authorities evaluate the site is safe. The fire was extinguished, but the smell of the fire will probably remain for visitors...