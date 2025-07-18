Tomorrowland builds an alternative main stage in 36 hours and the festival opens as usual

HQ

Tomorrowland, the music festival in Boon, near Antwerp, Belgium, has managed to open to the public two days after a huge fire destroyed the mainstage. The festival decided to open the doors of the camp on Thursday, but visitors kept wondering what would happen with the concerts scheduled to take place in the main stage. However, the teams worked tirelessly for two days to remove all debris and open an "alternative setup" for the beloved mainstage, and it did open at 16:00 CEST. The artists on the rest of the stages performed as usual.

DJs Odymel and Pegassi, planned to be the first artists to perform at the stage, performed today, with only a minor delay, without incidents, and with works still happening behind them, all while a huge led showed the catchphrase "United Forever", used by the festival after the fire.

A much more humble stage (the original, now gone, stood 45 meters high and 160 meters wide, used 65 water fountains and two waterfalls), but still impressive, and the spectators will enjoy the festival with no cancellations nor interruptions, knowing that they have witnessed history.