Tomorrow marks the Early Access release of Striden

Swedish developer 5 Fortress has been getting a lot of attention for its upcoming Striden, a multiplayer game set in northern Scandinavia. The beta tests executed have been convincing, and now the team is ready to make it public.

Tomorrow, July 11, it will be released as an Early Access title via Steam. 5 Fortress themselves write this in the press release:

"We built this game side-by-side with our community. Playtesters helped shape the combat, polish the pacing, and tune the fun factor - to 11 (if you get that reference you're probably pretty old). Now it's ready. And we can't wait for you to jump in, gear up, and ride something ridiculous into battle."

Check out the launch trailer below.