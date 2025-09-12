Tomodachi: Living the Dream continues to look like the perfect way to get away from the hustle and bustle

HQ

Today's Nintendo Direct was frankly a massive one. Clocking over one hour in duration, the show featured a multitude of announcements, many of which with a Mario theme to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

As part of the show, another game that received a bit of love was Tomodachi: Living the Dream, as the delightful simulation game shared a new trailer that gave us another snippet of its quirky Mii-based gameplay.

For those unaware of what this game is, the description explains: "On a small island floating in the sea, Mii characters live their own carefree lives. You're in charge of this island, so create anyone you'd like to live here as Mii characters, like ones based on friends, family and even yourself! Then, choose their personality and voice, and help your Mii characters enjoy their island life however they see fit. You can see what's on their minds, help them solve problems, watch them interact, cultivate their friendships and more."

Check out the latest trailer below and as for when Tomodachi: Living the Dream will launch, all we know is that the planned arrival date is sometime in spring 2026.