Tomodachi Life: Living the dream will feature non binary Mii characters

The Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct has brought us many new features, all of which you can check out here. However, one aspect that fans were unsure how Nintendo would approach was the gender of the Miii characters. Thanks to the presentation, we now know that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will offer up to three gender options for our Miis: male, female, or non-binary.

This decision has delighted many fans, as it is now possible to represent all kinds of identities in the game. Were you hoping for this option to be added?