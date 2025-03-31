Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is beating everything from last week's Nintendo Direct on Social media

HQ

Last Thursday, Nintendo surprisingly (although rumored beforehand, it was only confirmed the day before) had a Nintendo Direct, where we got to see titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the very cozy Witchbrook. But it was something else that stole their thunder on social media.

As we previously reported, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was also revealed, meaning that the series is making a return after over a decade since the last installment. As My Nintendo News points out, this announcement has gotten more likes on Instagram than anything else - including the full stream, especially in Japan. Nintendo Japan's X post about the trailer has over 400,000 likes, which actually even beats the number the Switch 2 announcement got...

But it's not just Japanese gamers who are looking forward to this, because even Nintendo of America's Instagram post has received 298,000 likes, far exceeding the 44,000 that the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer received.

In summary, it looks like Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will get off to a very nice start when it premieres next year for Switch and likely Switch 2.