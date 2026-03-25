Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream gets a demo on Nintendo Switch today

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the next exclusive title coming to Nintendo Switch on 18 April. In this crazy game where our Miis go on all sorts of adventures, anything can happen, as we saw during its dedicated Nintendo Direct. From unexpected romances and situations straight out of a sitcom to simply enjoying everyday life through the eyes of a Mii who's always hungry or restless.

In this game, your role is to oversee everything that happens on the island, ensure it thrives with various establishments that guarantee the Mii's happiness, and make sure the characters who inhabit the island want for nothing. This game, which many people consider a sort of mix between Animal Crossing and The Sims, is one of those experiences you have to try to find out whether it's a game for you or not, and Nintendo knows this well.

That's why they've announced a demo called Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - Welcome Edition, where you can create up to three different Mii characters that you can transfer to the full game, along with a Hamster Costume.

Are you going to try the demo of this crazy game?