Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct - The game will be released on 16 April

HQ

The Nintendo Direct presentation dedicated to Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has given us a glimpse of new details about this unique Nintendo title. Koizumi reintroduces us to the Miis and show us a trailer for the game focused on everything these characters have to offer and the possibilities of their editor, which allows us to create family and friends, celebrities or completely invented characters, with the added bonus of choosing their voices and personality types.

These characters will show us their concerns through various speech bubbles above their heads, such as when they are hungry, for example. We are also shown that the island where the game takes place is quite empty at the beginning, and we have to choose the buildings on the island and the type of friends and neighbours who will populate this paradise. They even show us how to create a teddy bear-shaped resident! It also delves into how residents begin to get to know each other and form new friendships. We can help residents bond by finding common ground between them. Time passes on the island just as it does in real life, which gives rise to various events depending on the time of day. The first segment of the trailer ended by showing us a chance encounter between two characters worthy of a film.

We are also introduced to some of the buildings we can have on our island, such as the supermarket to buy food, a clothing shop where we can choose outfits for the residents, the news station where we can create the most absurd news programmes, and the renovation centre to redecorate the houses. It's not all about buildings; we can also add a touch of green to the island by choosing the layout of trees and flowers thanks to the town planning centre, where we can even expand our island to make it just the way we want it.

Thanks to the Mii editor and its features, we can even create an alien if we want, as shown. It also delves into the relationships between Miis, dealing with emotions such as sadness after rejection, leading to a rather comical scene with a character, Bubbles, dressed as a clown trying to cheer up the protagonist of the Direct, leading to... falling in love with the clown?

In the design workshop, we can draw all kinds of designs that give rise to pets or even the design of coffee foam, as well as exteriors for houses, posters... everything!

The presentation continues with the subplot of the protagonist, Marie, confessing her love to the clown Bubbles, a real drama made into a Direct, with Nintendo's characteristic humour, which leads not to a love triangle, with the appearance of the alien, but to a love quadrangle with another Mii, Rosa, confessing her love for Bubbles and winning his heart. Later, another character, Alex, asks Marie to move in together to "talk about coffee," confirming that you can share a flat and that this leads to some very absurd situations.

When will the game be released? Koizumi's Mii confirms it: 16 April 2026, and that's the end of the presentation. Are you going to create your dream life in this title?