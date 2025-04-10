Tomo: Endless Blue is a voxel, open-world, anime-style RPG that is launching in 2026

Developer Onibi has announced its debut project. This studio, which is made up of former veterans from World of Warcraft, Baldur's Gate III, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and League of Legends, is looking to take players into a fantasy ocean world to present a creature-catching adventure.

The project is known as Tomo: Endless Blue, and the announcement press release states that it is a voxel, open-world, anime-style RPG, and that the aim is for the game to debut on PC through Steam sometime in late 2026.

The story and idea for the game is explained as the following:

"When worlds end, fragments of their civilizations become islands adrift in the Endless Blue. As players embark on a journey to uncover the story of each procedurally generated island, they discover vibrant villages filled with characters and Tomo living their lives, every island and village a microcosm of a unique culture.

"Whether players want to battle alongside Tomo companions, build intricate vehicles and contraptions out of blocks, or live a cozy life with their friends, the world of the Endless Blue is theirs to discover."

The reveal below trailer outlines this concept further while also presenting a glimpse at some of the Tomos that players can befriend and fight alongside, and even utilise to help build, cook, farm, and craft.

HQ

Tomo: Endless Blue is set in a procedurally generated world, meaning while you will come across some handcrafted content, the world is also jam-packed with completely unique biomes, architecture, characters, stories, and quests, each of which are dynamically generated.

The voxel element of the game allows players to build crazy contraptions and to push a real-world physics engine to its limits, all while the combat utilises a terrain-based setup to gain the advantage on opponents. There will even be multiplayer elements that allow friends to experience the action together, with no limit on the number of players as this instead is capped by what a server can offer. For those interested in solo play, offline single-player will be supported.

Speaking about Tomo: Endless Blue, Onibi CEO Benjamin Devienne stated: "Each island in the Endless Blue is a self-contained world, shaped by unique traditions, Tomo, and beliefs. As players explore these islands, we hope they'll enjoy being challenged by how these civilizations view the same world through vastly different lenses."

Check out some images for Tomo: Endless Blue below.