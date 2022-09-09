Tommy Hilfiger to stream fashion show in Roblox

HQ

Titles like Fortnite, Minecraft and Roblox are constantly redefining what a game can be, by doing things that can't be considered gameplay and rather related to the so called metaverse trend (like concerts, lectures and large meet-ups). On September 11, it's time for more of this as Tommy Hilfiger will stream their New York Fashion Week show in Roblox.

This way, they will reach a potential audience of 55 million users, and the profiles Dayzee, Guggimon and Janky from Superplastics will also participate in the event as digital avatars. Hilfiger also has a Roblox world called Tommy Play which both offers gameplay and stores in which you can buy Tommy Hilfiger outfits for your avatars.

This isn't the first time Tommy Hilfiger is doing a collaboration with Roblox as they launched the collection line Tommy x Roblox Creators last year, which was created by eight digital fashion designers. You will be able to follow the stream via Tommy Play in Roblox and on tommy.com.