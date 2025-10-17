Tomiichi Murayama, former Japanese prime minister, passes away at 101 The leader behind Japan's most significant apology for atrocities inflicted by Japanese troops in World War II.

HQ We just got the news that Tomiichi Murayama, Japan's former prime minister known for issuing the country's clearest apology for its wartime actions, has died in his native Oita at the age of 101. His 1995 televised statement marked a turning point in Japan's postwar diplomacy, expressing "deep remorse" and "heartfelt apology" for the suffering caused across Asia. Despite facing resistance from conservatives, Murayama pushed for acknowledgment of historical wrongs, including support for surviving "comfort women." His words shaped decades of political discourse on Japan's responsibility and reconciliation efforts, cementing his place as one of the nation's most enduring voices of peace. Rest in peace, Tomiichi Murayama. Tomiichi Murayama // Shutterstock