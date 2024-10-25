Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be back for a second season

HQ

To mark 28 years of Tomb Raider (yes, quite a strange anniversary to celebrate), it has been announced that a second season of Netflix's anime Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be coming eventually.

As promised in a blog post, we're told a little about the plot synopsis of this coming season, with the description stating:

"When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

We don't have a release date nor window in mind for Season 2 of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and it's unclear just how far through production is at the moment meaning it is challenging to infer or speculate a date. It does seem fair to assume that the show will be back in either late 2025 or early 2026, if the general time between seasons of Netflix's other video game adaptations is anything to go by.

If you haven't seen the first season of the show, be sure to read our review of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.