Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft to debut on Netflix this October

Have you been wondering what happened to Lara Croft after the events of Crystal Dynamics' Survivor Trilogy, which concluded with Shadow of the Tomb Raider? If so, that question is set to be answered in October.

Netflix is working with the Tomb Raider brand to bring an anime to the streamer this autumn, which will pick up after the events of that third game and seeing Lara taking on increasingly dangerous adventures as a lone wolf. According to the description of the show, Lara has isolated herself from her friends to take on these tasks, but must rope them back in and ask for their help after a powerful Chinese relic is stolen from Croft Manor.

You can see the full synopsis of the show below, as well as its latest trailer, which confirms a premiere date of October 10. As per who is voicing Lara this time around, that duty is falling to Hayley Atwell, but fans of the games will no doubt recognise Earl Baylon who is reprising his role as Jonah Maiava.

Synopsis: "The series continues right after the events of the Survivor Trilogy of video games — Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — and finds Lara abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. However, Lara (voiced by Hayley Atwell) must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

