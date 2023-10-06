Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft offers a first look

HQ

There hasn't been a major Tomb Raider title released since Shadow of the Tomb Raider premiered 2018, and we probably shouldn't expect anything for quite some time either as there currently isn't even a game announced.

Fortunately, that doesn't mean we won't get to meet Lara Croft. Next year, the animé Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft premieres on Netflix, and now to streaming-giant has shared a first look on things to come.

We think it seems like the Tomb Raider feeling is intact and that the show has pretty big production values. Check out for yourself below.