Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft just keeps looking better and better

As part of the Geeked Week proceedings for this September, Netflix has presented and teased a ton of upcoming video game adaptations that are planned for 2025 and perhaps even beyond. Between the next season of Castlevania: Nocturne, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and more. There are only a handful of present projects that are arriving this year, and while Arcane is probably the highest-profile one, the closest is Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

This anime series picks up after the events of Crystal Dynamics' latest action game trilogy and sees a Hayley Atwell-voiced Lara hunting down a thief that has stolen a powerful Chinese artefact from Croft Manor. The full synopsis adds:

"The series continues right after the events of the Survivor trilogy of video games — Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — and finds Lara (voiced by Hayley Atwell) abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures.

"However, Lara must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she'll be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

The series is coming to Netflix on October 10, and you can see the latest full trailer below as well as the freshest poster.