We've barely heard a beep since Netflix announced it was making an animated Tomb Raider series back in 2021, but that doesn't mean the project has been cancelled. In fact, it seems to be coming along pretty well.

Powerhouse Animation and Netflix have given us the first trailer for what's called Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft giving us a look at their version of the iconic character and glimpses of the adventures that await her when the show starts sometime in 2024.