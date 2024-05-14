Tomb Raider series confirmed to be coming to Prime Video

Considering the monumental and enormous success of Prime Video's Fallout series it shouldn't surprise anyone to hear that the streaming giant is exploring even further ways to cash in on the video game adaptation craze.

The latest will target Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider games, with this set to be a series made in collaboration between the game developer and Amazon MGM Studios. The show will be written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and will premiere solely and exclusively on the streaming platform.

Speaking about this adaptation, VP of Amazon Games, Christoph Hartmann, stated, "With great IP, the possibilities are endless. The richness and depth of the fiction allows the Tomb Raider series from Prime Video and the video game from Amazon Games to tell separate stories about Lara Croft's adventures. We're honored that Crystal Dynamics has entrusted Amazon with this iconic franchise, and we're looking forward to seeing where this collaboration takes us."

There is no further information in regard to release date, casting, plot, or really anything of substance, and this also aligns with the previous report about this very project from all the way back in January 2023.