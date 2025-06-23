Tomb Raider may be released at the same time as Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

The next Tomb Raider game may be closer to launch than we think, and new rumours suggest that Crystal Dynamics is currently working hard to fine-tune the final parts of the project, which is known internally as Black Diamond. If everything goes according to plan, it is claimed that Lara's new adventure could be released in May next year. This also means that it risks colliding with Grand Theft Auto VI.

In a now-deleted post on Reddit, you could read:

"The next mainline game is currently targeting a May 2026 release (Grand Theft Auto VI could cause a delay or a month of early release). A fan event is planned for February 14, 2026 to early-celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary, where a first look of the title is expected".

In other words, if this is true, we may get a first look and taste early next year, alongside a previously planned remaster of old Tomb Raider favourites: a trilogy consisting of Legend, Anniversary, and Underworld on February 14.

Are you looking forward to the new Tomb Raider?