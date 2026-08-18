Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis reveals combat overhaul in new trailer

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When you're dealing with a character like Lara Croft, who has such a rich history behind her, there are some expectations from players. They go beyond players wanting to see the tank top, short shorts, and thigh holsters. They want to see Lara dual-wielding pistols, flipping through the air, and taking on all sorts of fantastical enemies.

The developers at Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog Studios understood this, and in a new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis they explained how the remake takes ideas of the original and makes them more attuned to the Tomb Raider of today. Raul Siqueira, the game's director, explained that while the game still allows you to flip about like there's no tomorrow, those cool moves rely on a Focus system. When you're dealing damage, taking damage, or dodging, you're building up Focus.

Like Deadeye from Red Dead Redemption 2, Focus lets you slow down time when you use it. This also lets Lara show off her acrobatic prowess. When you're not using focus, chances are you'll be blasting with Lara's iconic dual pistols, but there are four weapons in the game for you to choose from. As well as the pistols, there's a shotgun, SMG, and assault rifle, each of which are meant to be played at different ranges, allowing you to add some variety to your combat.

Beyond how you kill your enemies, the game also offers new ways to progress Lara as a character. There's a skill tree, like in the Survivor trilogy, as well as a list of herbs that let you brew potions for buffs.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches on the 12th of February, 2027 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.