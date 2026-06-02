Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis reportedly delayed to 2027

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It looks like Miss Croft's planned comeback may be delayed a little longer than expected. According to several credible sources, the release of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been pushed back to early next year.

The game, which was originally unveiled at The Game Awards last year, was set to be released this year, but according to the latest reports, the new release date is now February 2027. The rumours are based on information from several different retailers, including Amazon, which has listed the game as a pre-order with a release date of February 10.

One of the possible reasons for the delay is the incredibly packed autumn line-up, where Grand Theft Auto VI, among others, is expected to dominate and sweep the board in terms of sales. In short, pretty much the exact same thing that happened with Fable, which we reported on recently.

Were you looking forward to playing Legacy of Atlantis this year, or are you okay with the game now being released in early 2027?