Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis minimum and recommended PC specs revealed

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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has its release date, and while it's a little later than we'd first anticipated, it means that we're now officially counting down towards the 12th of February, 2027. Ahead of that launch, Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog Studios are giving us plenty of time to get our PCs ready, as they've revealed the game's official minimum and recommended PC requirements.

There are no nods to desired framerate or resolution here, so we don't know what performance you'll get with the desired specs, but the minimum requirements really aren't too demanding. For both minimum and recommended, you'll need 16GB of RAM, and 80 GB of available space, without a reference to an SSD being essential. For minimum specs, you'll want an Intel i5-8600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and a GTX 1070 (8GB)/RTX 2060 Super/AMD RX 5700 GPU. The 1070 is a 10-year-old card, and so it shows that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is doing all it can to bring Lara's latest adventure to as many PCs as possible.

The minimum specs aren't far off the minimum requirements for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the last mainline game to be released by Crystal Dynamics, as it required a GTX 1050, or a GTX 1060 for its recommended version. Still, the graphics of Legacy of Atlantis look to be heavily improved, and we're sure to see that if we step up our PC to the game's recommended specifications, which call for an Intel i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and an RTX 3080/AMD RX 6800 XT GPU.

With there still being the better part of a year yet until we get our hands on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, we're likely to get more details on these specs in due time. There's also a high chance they could change, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates coming to the game's Steam page.