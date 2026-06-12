Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis developer says they are using generative AI

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Judging by social media, gaming forums, and Gamereactor's comment sections, AI-generated games aren't in high demand. This has led countless developers to distance themselves from the technology, insisting that their games are developed by hand. Just yesterday, we reported that The Coalition, the studio behind the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day, has confirmed that the game was developed entirely without AI.

But not everyone believes in this. Ubisoft is already heavily investing in the use of AI in various forms, Sega recently admitted to some AI development in Crazy Taxi: World Tour, and now Crystal Dynamics is joining this group as well. In an interview with Polygon, experience director Jeff Adams says that they are using AI in the development of the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis:

"At Crystal Dynamics, we see AI as a tool that can help our team get the right answers faster. In early level development, we might have the idea for an in-game object. But we might not be sure if we want to take the time to have devs build it. What we can do is use a generative AI tool to visualize it in the world.

If it works, we can move it into our traditional pipeline. From there, the team can concept it and build it. At the end, all the finished product in the final game will be human-crafted. We want to make it as easy as possible for our team to be able to make high-quality experiences. That's what the fans deserve."

As expected, there is already a heated debate over whether it is really possible to include an ingredient in the dough, then claim that it was removed just before it went into the oven, and therefore the final product does not contain that ingredient.

If the title was developed using AI, is it really possible to claim in the end that the finished game was created entirely by humans, what do you think?