Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis confirmed to be delayed until February following new State of Play gameplay

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Just ahead of the State of Play kicking off this evening, a report started swirling that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis would be abdicating its plans for a 2026 launch, instead favouring a delay until February 2027. This has now been confirmed.

At the Sony showcase, the remake of Lara Croft's first adventure featured and showed off a ton of gameplay, witnessing how Lara survives collapsing bridges, treacherous humans, and carnivorous dinosaurs, all in stunning visuals that make it very, very clear this is a premium remake.

But yes, the gameplay did conclude with the confirmation that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is in fact being delayed and will no longer launch in 2026, instead launching on February 12, 2027.

Check out the new trailer for the game below, and as for additional news, we have been informed that pre-orders are now open and that there will be two editions of the title to buy. There will be a $59.99 Standard Edition and also a $69.99 Deluxe Edition that also includes 48-hours of Early Access come debut, a "post-launch DLC story pack", and a Parisian Fugitive outfit.