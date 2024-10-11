Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered announced on every platform

HQ

Earlier this year, Lara Croft returned with a remastered version of her first three adventures on PS1, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Three classic action adventure games that, admittedly, didn't really age well, but are more enjoyable now thanks to modern controls and refined visuales.

Aspyr is continuing the job, and has announced Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, another compilation, this time featuring the following games in the franchise: Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness.

The fourth and fifth games were released for PS1, but The Angel of Darkness was Lara Croft's first adventure on PS2, released in 2003. It was also Core Design's last Tomb Raider game, and was poorly received by critics, putting the series on hold until the first reboot in 2006, Tomb Raider Legend, made by Crystal Dynamics.

Whether you liked it or hated it, it's great news we are going to have these games released on modern platforms too, with remastered visuals, customizable modern controls, boss health bars, 150+ trophies and photo mode.

Tomb Raider IV-VI launches February 14, 2025, on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC, exactly one year after the other trilogy.