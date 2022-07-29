Tomb Raider in a bidding war after MGM loses movie rights

HQ

The Tomb Raider movie from 2018, starring the Swedish actress Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft wasn't a huge hit, but eventually reached break even and has been producing net revenue for MGM since 2020. Despite this, the studio has been reluctant to produce a sequel, even though Vikander on several occasions has said she would like to reprise the role.

While that can still happen, things have gotten a whole lot more complicated though. As reported by The Wrap, MGM's exclusive rights to make movies based on the franchise ended in May. This has led to a bidding war where multiple other companies are interested in the franchise, and Vikander is not attached in any way.

Misha Green (Underground, Lovecraft Country) was supposed to write and direct, and has previously said she was finished with the first draft. Now she is out of the loop as well, and we just have to wait and see which company that snags the movie rights to Tomb Raider and if the want to continue from the last movie or just start over fresh.

What would you prefer, and why?