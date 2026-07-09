Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition to get new physical release on Nintendo Switch 2

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Just as we're all lamenting the end of physical games one minute, Limited Run Games comes back in and reminds us that physical media still has a home somewhere. A new edition of the 2013 Tomb Raider is being released, on Nintendo Switch 2, celebrating the origin story of Lara Croft, and the first entry in the acclaimed Survivor trilogy.

Crystal Dynamics' classic is getting a Standard and Collector's Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 via Limited Run Games. The Standard Edition costs $49.99 and includes a physical copy of the game, as well as an exclusive game booklet. The Collector's Edition is a bit more pricey at $79.99, but gives you a steel case, a pry axe keychain, a map of Yamatai, a soundtrack CD, and a lovely box to keep it all in.

Both of these new physical versions of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition are up for pre-order now on Limited Run Games' site, and are currently in pre-production. Pre-orders remain open until the 2nd of August, and after that you'll likely be waiting a bit until you get your hands on the game. Standard Edition orders are set to ship between the 1st of November and 31st of December this year, while Collector's Edition orders won't arrive until April to June next year.