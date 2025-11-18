Tomb Raider Definitive Edition gets a surprise release on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Few things can keep us more excited than good news about surprise releases, and today Aspyr is allowing us to do just that, and in duplicate. The publisher has released surprise and unannounced native versions of Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, the Eidos and Crystal Dynamics title originally released in 2013.

It's certainly taken its time, but both Switch 1 and Switch 2 players now have native versions, and at a good price on the eShop too. Interestingly, the web browser fails to narrow the search on desktop and mobile, but if you access Nintendo's digital shop on consoles, it's there:

The release of this Tomb Raider now opens up the hope of seeing its two subsequent instalments, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, come to Nintendo consoles as well. Will you be re-joining Lara Croft to relive her latest video game origin story?