Tomb Raider celebrates its 30th anniversary with a stylish Gunnar Optiks collab

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If we think about all the iconic gaming characters that wear sunglasses, few come close to being as memorable as Lara Croft and her impeccable eyewear. The stylish shades that adorn Lara's face have been around for gaming generations, and most recently wowed us as Sophie Turner displayed them in a photoshoot showing off her appearance as the eponymous Tomb Raider for the Amazon TV series.

Now, Gunnar Optiks has revealed a new pair of gaming eyewear modelled after Lara Croft and all her tomb raiding adventures. Coming in four tints - Amber, Amber Max, Amber Sun Shift, and Sun - the Tomb Raider Croft Glasses were created with Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics. They feature a round silhouette, bronze accents, and stainless steel frames alongside Gunnar's blue-light blocking technology.

Alongside the glasses themselves, each pair of Tomb Raider Croft Glasses comes with its own unique collectibles, including a limited edition Xian dagger pin, as well as a special case, cleaning cloth, and pouch.