Tomb Raider, Brothers, Little Kitty and more coming to Game Pass

While Just Cause 4, Norco and Eiyuden Chronicle Rising are leaving the service in May.

Microsoft finally confirming the exact day for this year's Xbox Games Showcase has obviously led to a lot of discussions on social media and forums around the world today, but the American console maker has some other great news for us on top of that.

Xbox Wire reveals that the first batch of games coming to Game Pass in May consists of the following:

Then we have the games leaving Game Pass on the 15th of May:


  • Eastern Exorcist on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • Ghostlore on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • Just Cause 4's Reloaded edition on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • Norco on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • Supraland: Six Inches Under on Cloud, consoles and PC

