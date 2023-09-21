Tomb Raider and Perfect Dark studio hit with layoffs

HQ

As we've previously reported about, Embracer finally did run out of money after years of spectacular purchases. It now seems like we're getting a streak of studio closures, cancellations and layoffs instead.

After closing developers like Campfire Cabal and Volition, talks about selling Gearbox and plenty of layoffs and more, the time has come for Crystal Dynamics to let some people go. At least ten persons are confirmed leaving the studio, which is most famous for the first two games in the new Tomb Raider trilogy, Marvel's Avengers and helping The Initiative develop the new Perfect Dark.

A qualified guess is that the people that lost their job were involved with Marvel's Avengers, which is being shut down at the end of the month. Either way, we hope other developers will pick up these talented developers as soon as humanly possible.

Thanks Game Developer