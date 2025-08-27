LIVE
      Thousands gather in Spain for the world's most famous food fight

      Tomatina turns Buñol red for its 80th anniversary.

      HQ

      The latest news on Spain. On Wednesday, Buñol once again drowned in red as revelers marked the 80th edition of La Tomatina, the iconic tomato-throwing festival in eastern Spain and the world's most famous food fight.

      For an hour, streets became rivers of pulp as visitors from across the globe hurled truckloads of overripe tomatoes, smashing and hurling 120 tons of the fruit, honoring a tradition that began with a scuffle between local teenagers in the 1940s.

      Protective goggles, music, and laughter set the tone of an event that marked its 80th anniversary. Organizers stressed the tomatoes were grown solely for this purpose, turning what might seem like waste into one of Spain's most colorful spectacles.

      BUNOL, SPAIN - AUGUST 30, 2018: Battle of tomatoes. La Tomatina festival where people are fighting with tomatoes at street // Shutterstock

