Tomas Sala is working on a third and final game set in the world of The Falconeer

Solo developer Tomas Sala isn't yet done with his city-builder set in the world of The Falconeer. Following the game arriving on PC and consoles relatively recently, a full roadmap for the rest of the year has been laid out for the game, all while Sala also shares an exciting announcement about the future of the series.

The next few months of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will see a few new updates making their debut, including the Trade, Tribute and Spoils Update this month and the Naval Command Update in May. These will bring new diplomacy events, more captains, additional carrier ships, naval events, and some other goodies. After this, we can look forward to new architecture, a faction expansion, mod and workshop support, Mad Lector (whatever that is...), and more things all at unannounced dates later this year. Check out the roadmap below.

As per the other exciting announcement from Sala, he has confirmed that he is now working on a third and final game set in the world of The Falconeer. It's currently dubbed Project Ancient Waves and will be a "sea-faring adventure that plunges players onto the waves of the Ursee." There is no further information about this game just yet.