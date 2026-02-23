Tomás Martín Etcheverry finally wins an ATP title for Argentina at the Rio Open

HQ

The Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, the biggest ATP tournament in South America (the only ATP 500) and currently the only ATP tournament in Brazil, has been conquered by the Argentinian player Tomás Martín Etcheverry, who defeated the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in a three-hour epic 6-3, 6-7 (3) y 4-6.

Tomás Martín Etcheverry, 26 years old, climbs to the 33rd position in the ATP ranking, the second Argentinian after Francisco Cerúndolo, although he doesn't improve his best ever position, World No. 27 achieved in February 2024.

After three other finals, all of them ATP 250 events on clay in Santiago de Chile, Houston and Lyon, Etcheverry finally wins an ATP title. On his way, he defeated the Czech player Vit Kopriva, whiile Tabilo had defeated the Peruvian Ignacio Buse.

Top seeded players like Joao Fonseca and Matteo Berrettini had been defeated earlier at the Rio Open. Fonseca, however, achieved a doubles victory with Marcelo Melo. This tournament, which prematurely kicks off clay season, launched in 2014, when Rafa Nadal took the first crown. The Rio Open was also briefly a WTA 500, only between 2014 and 2016.