Tom Pidcock wins first stage less than one month after falling off a ravine

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British cyclist Tom Pidcock has won his first stage less than one month after a crash in Spain, in the Volta a Catalunya, where he went down a ravine after misjudging a corner, a fall he described as a "horror crash". That happened on March 28; less than a month, he has won again, and says he feels "better than nice".

"I'm struggling... well, I've been struggling. The first climb I was dropped and just made it over the top. So yeah, it feels even nicer than normal to win. The guys committed 100% to me, which is super nice, considering it wasn't evident that I would be there to finish it off", Pidcock, 26, said after stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps in Arco, a commune in Trentino-Alto, Italy, via Cycling Weekly.

Pidcock, third in La Vuelta a España last year and second in the last edition of the Milan-San Remo, won the Milano-Torino classic on March 18. He is also a double Olympic mountain bike champion, and will participate next weekend in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege "Monument" race.