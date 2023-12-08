Tom Petty's Love is a Long Road is trending thanks to the GTA VI trailer

HQ

Even the late Tom Petty is feeling the impact of Grand Theft Auto VI. Following the trailer for Rockstar's next project making its debut earlier this week, Billboard has now reported that Petty's Love is a Long Road song is seeing a massive increase in streaming numbers thanks to its use in that mega successful and record-breaking trailer.

The song is said to have seen a 8,421% jump in streaming numbers before and after the release of the GTA VI trailer, and that over the past few days, the streaming numbers have gone from 4,000-5,000 daily pre-trailer, 78,000 when the leak took place, and then up to 376,000 shortly after the trailer properly debuted.

We'll have to see if this success is enough to get the late-1980s song back into the Billboard charts from next week.