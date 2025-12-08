Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine releases a song for Final Fantasy XIV

HQ

Final Fantasy XIV continues to be incredibly popular, not least thanks to the fact that Square Enix is steadily expanding its game with relevant content that keeps it feeling fresh. And they are clearly going to continue doing so, surprising us now with a musical collaboration.

Through Bluesky, it has been announced that legendary Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has collaborated with Final Fantasy XIV composer Masayoshi Soken to release a song. Soken is said to be a big fan of Rage Against the Machine, which is why Morello wanted to do this, and we can look forward to hearing the result as early as next week (December 17).

Morello himself says in a short video clip that he "wanted to make an absolute rocking banger of a track that would mirror the energy and the potency of this game," so don't expect classic Japanese role-playing music. Check out the Bluesky post below where Morello tells us more about the collaboration and lets us listen to a short snippet.