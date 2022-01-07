Tom Holland's young James Bond pitch led to Uncharted movie

HQ

In a few short weeks, the Uncharted movie, headlined by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will be releasing in cinemas. Serving as a prequel to the games, the movie focuses on a young Nathan Drake and how he came to know his best friend Sully. While we'll get to see the movie soon, Holland has been doing a fair amount of press work as of late to hype up the movie, and part of that includes an interview with the magazine edition of Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), where he revealed that the inspiration for the Uncharted movie came from a young James Bond film that he pitched to Sony.

"I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

While the 007 team wasn't taken, Sony did see potential in the idea as Holland went on to further reveal.

"The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation."

This all comes around the same time that Holland appeared in Sony's CES 2022 presentation to talk about the Uncharted movie. During this, the actor also revealed how he discovered the game series, as reported on by Kotaku.

"One of the luxuries of making these films is that they're made by Sony, and one of the luxuries of working for Sony is PlayStation. So all the actors' trailers were outfitted with the best TVs and the latest PlayStations, and one of the games they gave me was Uncharted."

Uncharted opens in cinemas on February 11, be sure to catch the latest clip from the movie below.