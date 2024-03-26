Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to reportedly begin filming in September or October

Following the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker was primed for a big break. Now, it seems that we could be on our way to seeing Holland back in the spandex sooner rather than later.

As per a report from Jeff Sneider, Spider-Man 4 is set to begin filming either this October or September, with Justin Lin being eyed as the director for the movie. Zendaya is also expected to return as MJ.

Last time we saw Tom Holland as Spider-Man, the entire world had forgotten who Peter Parker was, and he still decided to choose a life of saving the streets of New York. If Zendaya is back for this film, it's likely Holland will be spending his time trying to get her to remember who he is.