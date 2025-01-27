Tom Holland's non-alcoholic beer company wants to help you turn dry January into a dry year

HQ

The future looks brighter than ever for British actor Tom Holland. He's got another Spider-Man movie coming up, he's set to play the lead in the Christopher Nolan adaptation of The Odyssey, and he's also just recently launched his new non-alcoholic beer company Bero.

Holland has been quite vocal about his past with alcohol and his commitment to stop drinking it. But, he has found non-alcoholic beverages as a big help, and wants to make a brand that tastes as good as the real stuff.

Bero has three flavours currently: Edge Hill Hazy IPA, Kingston Golden Pils, and Noon Wheat. A 6-pack of these beers will cost £15.98, which is a lot of money for beer, but the flavour promises to be worth the extra pennies.

"With Bero, I felt there was so much opportunity, not just to create a fantastic beer, but to also make a product that makes it simpler to live your best life," Holland said.

This is an ad:

Would you replace alcohol with non-alcoholic drinks? Or just cut out the alcohol altogether?