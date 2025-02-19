Tom Holland's ID got denied when he tried to buy his own non-alcoholic beer brand

HQ

Despite owning non-alcoholic beer brand Bero, Tom Holland was unable to purchase a box of the stuff when he went to Target. The newly established brand was made by Holland in order to satisfy the craving for alcohol following his decision to cut the substance out of his life entirely.

In a video posted to social media by Culture Crave, Holland says because he had a foreign ID, and that he had no other way to prove his age, he was denied the drink. But, as he's holding a box in his hands quite early in the video, we can imagine he wasn't left completely high and dry.

It doesn't seem as if Holland holds any ill will over the situation, instead finding the humorous side in it. As someone with a baby face, it's likely Holland often is asked for ID, despite him being in his late 20s. At least he can take pride in knowing he'll look young for years to come.

