Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man put on hold while Miles Morales gets a live-action movie

Elliot is far from the only one that thinks Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a great sequel, so it's understandable Sony greenlit a third one long ago. That's not the only time we'll see the web-slinger in the future, however.

Variety got the pleasure of chatting with some of Across the Spider-Verse's producers at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, and they had some exciting news to share. Amy Pascal said that Miles Morales will, as teased in Spider-Man: No Way Home and eluded to earlier this year, get his own live-action movie. Not only that. Spider-Woman will also be the lead in her own movie, and Avi Arad even says we'll see it "sooner than you expect".

Something we won't see sooner than expected is Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man movie, as Pascal confirms the project has been put on hold because of the writers strike. At least we'll have these animated movies and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 while we wait.