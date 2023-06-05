Tom Holland's favourite Spider-Man isn't one of his own

It's not a very uncommon opinion these days to say that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best Spider-Man film ever produced. But it is quite an unusual thing to hear Spider-Man himself state.

Speaking with Variety, Tom Holland has revealed that Into the Spider-Verse is "the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made", meaning he actually puts it above Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, three movies he headed up and the latter being one of the highest-grossing films of all-time.

In full, Holland stated: "I think the first 'Spider-Verse' movie is the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made. I'm so proud of everyone involved. [Producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere] as her date, I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them, I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."

Across the Spider-Verse is currently having a rather impressive run in the box office, with a massive $200 million opening weekend.