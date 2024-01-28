Tom Hollander was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers box office bonus

Tom Holland and Tom Hollander aren't the easiest people to mix up when you look at them, but when you see their names and nationalities on paper, it might be simple to make a mistake. The White Lotus and Pirates of the Caribbean star recently revealed he was accidentally sent a large check meant for Holland.

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Hollander spoke about the mix-up, and how it came about. ""People in the account's department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agents briefly. And it was a terrible moment," Hollander said. "I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 ... the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, 'Payment slip for first box office bonus for 'The Avengers.'"

Hollander opened up the email, and was shocked by what he saw. "It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not [Tom Holland's] salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum."

Unfortunately for Hollander, that money didn't make it into his account, but he did get a taste of the economic power of Marvel movies at the time.