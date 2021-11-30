Tom Holland will be back for more Spider-Man movies

HQ

Over the past few months, the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been questioned a lot. Actor Tom Holland's contract had come to an end, after three solo movies and various other appearances in other flicks, and Spider-Man: No Way Home seemed to be regarded as the end of a trilogy of movies. Needless to say, it seemed like the web-slinger from Queens was running on borrowed time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, as yesterday marked the day that the film began selling tickets for showings, Fandango caught up with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal to chat about what the future of Spider-Man will entail.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal revealed. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Further though the interview, it was also noted by Pascal that Marvel and Sony will also continue working together as partners, meaning there's a good chance we continue to see a crossover between the two universes of superhero films.

Pascal was also asked about the Spider-Verse sequel and how work on that is currently going, with Pascal noting that "it's going to be fantastic" and that "we have something to show on that very soon."

With all of this Spider-Man related content coming up, what are you most excited for: No Way Home, Spider-Verse 2, or a new trilogy of Holland Spidey films?