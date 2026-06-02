Tom Holland wants to see an R-rated Spider-Man team up with The Punisher

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What does an R-rated Spider-Man look like? I'm not sure how comfortable he'd be with cussing, but it'd certainly be unique to watch on the big screen. It's something Tom Holland is keen on, after having worked with Punisher actor Jon Bernthal for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Speaking to Empire, the Spider-Man actor said that he would love to repay the favour of Bernthal appearing in the movie by jumping into a Punisher show. "I would love to pop up in one of [Punisher's] shows. Let's see what an R-rated version of Spider-Man looks like. I'm so grateful for Jon for taking the leap and being a part of the film, and I would love to repay the favour."

Bernthal revealed that the actors have known each other since before either of them got their MCU debuts. He credits Holland with getting him into The Punisher character, saying: "Tom was really the one that said, 'Man, this character's so great.'" Now, they get to finally team up on the big screen, when Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theatres at the end of next month.